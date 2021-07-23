Advertisement

GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County school assistant principal has been placed on administrative leave while he is investigated by the school system.

Gainesville High School assistant principal Green is under scrutiny for a possible breach of policy.

Spokesperson Jackie Johnson says the details will not be released until the investigation is complete.

TRENDING STORY: “Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a...
Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor
A deadly crash near the city of Alachua brought traffic to a stop.
Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of NE 3rd...
Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday

Latest News

Peanut butter puff milkshake
Family-run NCFL business, Cereal Rush, brings a twist to breakfast
Court sides with ASO over complaint filing about demotion
Circuit judge evaluating ACSO employee’s lawsuit rules in favor of sheriff’s office
Hookah lounge shooting suspect reaches plea deal
Hookah lounge shooting suspect reaches plea deal with state attorney’s office
The Sutton Place Apartments where a shooting left a 16-year-old dead.
Two teens shot in separate shootings in Ocala, leaving one dead