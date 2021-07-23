GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County school assistant principal has been placed on administrative leave while he is investigated by the school system.

Gainesville High School assistant principal Green is under scrutiny for a possible breach of policy.

Spokesperson Jackie Johnson says the details will not be released until the investigation is complete.

