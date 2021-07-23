Hookah lounge shooting suspect reaches plea deal with state attorney’s office
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s 2018 homecoming weekend went down in history for all the wrong reasons.
Anticipation over the Gators’ first game of the season was overshadowed by a shooting that took place at a local hookah lounge during a concert.
Ever since, the concert’s promoter, Jonathan Corey Smith--also known as ‘Jock Smooth’--has undergone legal scrutiny as the suspected shooter.
Now, he has reached a plea deal with the state attorney’s office.
If approved by a judge on August 2, the deal will close Smith’s case and set him free with time served rather than a prison sentence.
According to a deposition, Smith met with GPD leaders--including Chief Tony Jones--prior to the concert at the hookah lounge, and convinced Jones to sign off on the permit for the event. Both Jones and then-City Commissioner Gigi Simmons were on the witness list.
Meanwhile, the victim in that shooting, Andy Maharaj, is suing security company Ratpack Worldwide. He is asking for $30,000 and claiming the security team’s negligence enabled the shooting.
Maharaj and Ratpack Worldwide are set for a mediation hearing on Monday.
RELATED STORY: Man charged in Gainesville hookah lounge shooting denied bond reduction
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.