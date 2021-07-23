Advertisement

Hookah lounge shooting suspect reaches plea deal with state attorney’s office

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s 2018 homecoming weekend went down in history for all the wrong reasons.

Anticipation over the Gators’ first game of the season was overshadowed by a shooting that took place at a local hookah lounge during a concert.

Ever since, the concert’s promoter, Jonathan Corey Smith--also known as ‘Jock Smooth’--has undergone legal scrutiny as the suspected shooter.

Now, he has reached a plea deal with the state attorney’s office.

If approved by a judge on August 2, the deal will close Smith’s case and set him free with time served rather than a prison sentence.

According to a deposition, Smith met with GPD leaders--including Chief Tony Jones--prior to the concert at the hookah lounge, and convinced Jones to sign off on the permit for the event. Both Jones and then-City Commissioner Gigi Simmons were on the witness list.

Meanwhile, the victim in that shooting, Andy Maharaj, is suing security company Ratpack Worldwide. He is asking for $30,000 and claiming the security team’s negligence enabled the shooting.

Maharaj and Ratpack Worldwide are set for a mediation hearing on Monday.

RELATED STORY: Man charged in Gainesville hookah lounge shooting denied bond reduction

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a...
Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor
A deadly crash near the city of Alachua brought traffic to a stop.
Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of NE 3rd...
Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday

Latest News

GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
Peanut butter puff milkshake
Family-run NCFL business, Cereal Rush, brings a twist to breakfast
Court sides with ASO over complaint filing about demotion
Circuit judge evaluating ACSO employee’s lawsuit rules in favor of sheriff’s office
The Sutton Place Apartments where a shooting left a 16-year-old dead.
Two teens shot in separate shootings in Ocala, leaving one dead