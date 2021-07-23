Lake City closing City Hall due to COVID-19 concerns

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City is closing City hall due to the rising risk of COVID-19.

The building is closing starting July 23 and will be closed until further notice.

Residents and customers are encouraged to make payments online, through the drop box on the side of City Hall or the mail slot at the front door.

Any utility service related visits will be scheduled by appointment only, and customers will be required to undergo a COVID-19 screening.

A City Hall representative will still be reachable via phone Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at 386-752-2031 or via email at customer.service@lcfla.com.

Lake City helpful contact info (WCJB File)

