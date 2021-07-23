Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Kim, Julius, and Nala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Kim is a real cuddler. Shelter staff say this five year old mixed breed can make anyone feel like the most important person in the world.

Julius likes to play, but isn’t opposed to chilling out on the sofa either. This 4-year-old is good for someone who doesn’t mind being active but is also capable of taking time out to relax.

Finally we have Nala and her ocean-blue eyes. She just needs a home where she can sprawl out and enjoy a simple life.

All adoptions are free in July.

The normal fee is $50 for all dogs and cats.

The fee covers their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

