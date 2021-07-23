North Central Florida residents eligible for disaster loans after Tropical Storm Elsa

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People and businesses around North Central Florida are now eligible to receive help from the U.S. Government to assist in repairing damage left by Tropical Storm Elsa.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster loans to a number of areas affected by the storm. Eligible counties in North Central Florida include Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam and Union counties.

Any businesses or homeowners in the affected counties are eligible to apply for a loan and there is no penalty for doing so. The SBA also says that these loans cover some areas that insurance does not.

“It’s free to apply. It doesn’t cost anything, so don’t count yourself out of the process. Let the SBA loan officer determine if you’re eligible or not,” said Cecilia Filke Jacobson, a public affairs specialist with the SBA.

“Let’s say you’re eligible for a loan up to $50,000, you don’t have to accept the whole loan amount. You can say, ‘okay, I don’t really want to take that big of a loan, I just want to have a loan for $10,000.’ That’s fine too and there’s no penalty. You can also turn down a loan offer and say that you’re not interested.”

The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is September 20 and the deadline for economic injury is April 22, 2022.

To apply for a loan, click HERE. And for more information, including loan types, interest rates and requirements, click HERE.

