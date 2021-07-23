Ocala Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another teen in North Central Florida has died as a result of gun violence.

Ocala Police officers say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at Sutton Place Apartments Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: TV20 obtains 911 calls made from inside the American Legion Post minutes after mass shooting

The complex is located on Northeast 23rd Circle just north of State Road 40 and west of Southeast 25th Avenue not far from Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Detectives say the boy was rushed to the hospital but he died shortly after midnight as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

We have a reporter following this developing story.

TRENDING STORY: “The murder charge is critical”: American Legion Post shooting suspects facing new charges

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.