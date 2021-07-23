Advertisement

Ocala Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another teen in North Central Florida has died as a result of gun violence.

Ocala Police officers say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at Sutton Place Apartments Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: TV20 obtains 911 calls made from inside the American Legion Post minutes after mass shooting

The complex is located on Northeast 23rd Circle just north of State Road 40 and west of Southeast 25th Avenue not far from Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Detectives say the boy was rushed to the hospital but he died shortly after midnight as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

We have a reporter following this developing story.

TRENDING STORY: “The murder charge is critical”: American Legion Post shooting suspects facing new charges

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a...
Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor
A deadly crash near the city of Alachua brought traffic to a stop.
Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of NE 3rd...
Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Ocala Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old
Ocala Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 7/23/2021
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/23
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/23