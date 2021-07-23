Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery: one of few natural burial grounds in the country

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sounds of birds and insects chirping in Prarie Creek Conservation Cemetery are joined with the sounds of shovels digging into the ground.

The cemetery takes up 93 acres of the 600-acre preserve. The natural burial ground reunites people with the earth, in a natural way, after they pass away.

For these burials to be considered natural, there is no embalming, burial products must be biodegradable, according to cemetery operation manager Carlos Gonzalez. Graves are not identified by tombstones, but rather natural materials found in the cemetery.

“We see this place being equitable for us, people, and the environment, and other sentient beings. This place serves multiple purposes primarily helping people with their loved ones, but also taking care of the land,” said Gonzalez.

The cemetery operation coordinator said loved ones are encouraged to be a part of the burial process, often helping with the digs.

“We hand dig each grave here at the cemetery leaving it open and exposed. That way when we place someone in it they become reunited with the Earth and their body is able to give back those essential nutrients to the soil.”

The non-profit uses all revenue to care for and restore the land. They’re partnered with the Alachua County Conservation Trust to ensure the land is forever protected.

“We like to honor those who make the decision to be buried here given that they are becoming part of our community,” said Gonzales. “Whenever people make the decision of being buried here, they’re helping us protect this land for future generations to enjoy.”

Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery was the fourth certified conservation burial ground in the country, according to Gonzalez. He said ten can be found across the country today.

