Stop the Violence Flag Football Game creates a partnership between youth of Gainesville & GPD

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Gainesville Police and Gainesville High School’s football team hit the gridiron Thursday night in an effort to raise awareness towards gun violence.

Gainesville public information officer Graham Glover says eliminating gun violence is a joint effort between officers and the general public.

He says GPD wants to “continue dialog...continue positive conversations between our officers and members of the community, you know, where they can be empowered. Where maybe, even some of our officers can mentor some of these young men that are gonna be out on the field tonight and talk about how collectively we can come together to help reduce violence in this great city of ours.”

RELATED STORY: “If you see something, say something”; Chief Jones, Gainesville city officials address concerns of recent gun violence

Others in NCFL are doing their part to raise awareness of gun violence in the area.

The 22nd annual Alachua County “Stop The Violence/Back to School Rally” is set for Saturday, July 31st from ten to noon at Citizens Field.

The rally’s keynote speaker will be Todd Bridges, who starred in the popular TV sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes”.

Free Covid-19 vaccines and testing will be administered at the event as well.

For more information on the rally, you can click here or contact 352-505-6839.

