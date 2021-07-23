Two teens shot in separate shootings in Ocala, leaving one dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers were shot leaving one dead and another one injured in separate shootings in Ocala.

The first one happened Thursday night at the Sutton Place Apartments.

“Need help, need help Sutton Place Apartments gunfire, gunfire ma’am,” said one 911 caller.

Around 9:30 last night, Ocala Police starting receiving multiple 911 calls about a shooting.

“It’s a whole lot of shots being fired behind my apartment and I think someone is laying on the stairs,” said another caller.

Officers said they found a 16-year-old boy that was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after midnight.

One neighbor said she was trying to sleep when she was awakened by the shooting.

“All I heard was sounded like a person shot a clip of bullets it went bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. Constant bullets coming out and that’s all I heard. Then my neighbor came knocking on the door,” said Kimberly Haney.

Haney said it’s terrible because she would always see the victim waiting for the school bus.

“I’m sorry for the parents that lost their child because he was such a good boy.”

The second shooting in Ocala happened around two o’clock Friday afternoon.

At the Promenade Apartments on SW 27th Avenue. An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times. Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital.

