Advertisement

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/23

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Listening to your favorite music can help you get to Disney and attend concerts!

Heres what you missed when we chatted with K-Country.

RELATED STORY: “What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/16

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Former Santa Fe High School teacher Christopher Salamone plead guilty to sexually battering a...
Former Santa Fe High School teacher pleads guilty to sexually battering a minor
Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
A deadly crash near the city of Alachua brought traffic to a stop.
Deadly crash in Alachua stops traffic on 441
Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of NE 3rd...
Ocala police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday
The Gainesville bar “Grog House” was shut down on Wednesday because the floor is in danger of...
Midtown bar “Grog House” will remain closed after city inspection reveals the floor is unstable

Latest News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/23
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 07/23
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery: one of few natural burial grounds in the country
Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery: one of few natural burial grounds in the country
All adoptions are free in July, the normal fee is $50 for all dogs and cats.
Marion County Pets: Kim, Julius, and Nala