Advertisement

21st annual Stuff the Bus gives school supplies to unprivileged kids in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans from the Kingdom of the Sun Military Officers chapter and the Marion County veterans council stuffed one bus full of necessities.

This was the council’s 21st year doing this program. Supplies like notebooks, three-ring binders, and new backpacks will be donated to help needy kids.

Last year they donated over a thousand backpacks to 35 elementary schools throughout the county.

Craig Ham the president of the Marion County veterans council said they want all kids to have supplies for the first day of school.

“Our goal is to have all the backpacks at the schools before school starts. so when a homeless child or a needy child processes through the school counselor they can give them a backpack that has 18 items in it. Everything they need to be successful day one.”

Ham added although they have all the donations they need for this year, they’ll accept any donations to help with next year’s event.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon is working to reshape the district less than three...
ACPS Board fails to pass part of the superintendent’s reorganization plan for a second time
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
The Sutton Place Apartments where a shooting left a 16-year-old dead.
Two teens shot in separate shootings in Ocala, leaving one dead
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night

Latest News

This was the council’s 21st year doing this program. Supplies like notebooks, three-ring...
21st annual Stuff the Bus gives school supplies to unprivileged kids in Marion County
Where collected supplies for students that are less fortunate so they don’t have to go back to...
War Horse Harley-Davidson holds Bikers 4 Backpacks collecting school supplies for kids in need
Police arrested 19-year-old Jihad Elvy.
Ocala Police release video of a K9 unit finding shooting suspect hiding in the woods
Collecting school supplies for kids in need.
War Horse Harley-Davidson holds Bikers 4 Backpacks collecting school supplies for kids in need