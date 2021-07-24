21st annual Stuff the Bus gives school supplies to unprivileged kids in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans from the Kingdom of the Sun Military Officers chapter and the Marion County veterans council stuffed one bus full of necessities.

This was the council’s 21st year doing this program. Supplies like notebooks, three-ring binders, and new backpacks will be donated to help needy kids.

Last year they donated over a thousand backpacks to 35 elementary schools throughout the county.

Craig Ham the president of the Marion County veterans council said they want all kids to have supplies for the first day of school.

“Our goal is to have all the backpacks at the schools before school starts. so when a homeless child or a needy child processes through the school counselor they can give them a backpack that has 18 items in it. Everything they need to be successful day one.”

Ham added although they have all the donations they need for this year, they’ll accept any donations to help with next year’s event.

