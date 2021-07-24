Advertisement

Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The school year is approaching fast and one parent believes masks should be mandatory under certain circumstances for elementary school kids.

The Littlewood Elementary School parent teacher association enjoyed popsicles in the park to get acquainted ahead of the school year.

Organizer Linda Priest has two kids at the elementary school and said she would like to see them participate in more activities they missed out on last school year.

She and other parents are waiting to hear from the Alachua County School Board on if masks will be mandatory or optional for students.

“My personal feeling is because my kids are elementary and they are not vaccinated,” Linda Priest said. “I would love that in the elementary schools that the kids wore them in the classrooms and on buses and maybe let them have them off if they wanted to go out during PE or during their break time.”

The school board meets to vote on the policy on Aug. 3.

