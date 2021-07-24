To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in Florida. Numbers released Friday night show the State had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.

The reported numbers were similar in North Central Florida, according to the State Health Department’s weekly situation report.

In Alachua County more than 660 cases were reported this week, which is nearly 300 more cases than last week. Marion County is reporting more than 1,000 new cases, just 62 cases were reported all week in Gilchrist County.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.