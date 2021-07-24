Advertisement

Numbers released Friday night show the State had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in Florida. Numbers released Friday night show the State had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.

The reported numbers were similar in North Central Florida, according to the State Health Department’s weekly situation report.

In Alachua County more than 660 cases were reported this week, which is nearly 300 more cases than last week. Marion County is reporting more than 1,000 new cases, just 62 cases were reported all week in Gilchrist County.

