Keyontae Johnson holds basketball camp in Gainesville

Forward collapsed on the court during a game last December
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Keyontae Johnson was back on a basketball court on Friday night in the role of host. Time will tell as to whether he’ll be able to play the role of forward for the Florida Gators next season.

Johnson is hosting a youth basketball camp this weekend at Gainesville’s Westside Baptist Church Family Center, aimed at improving players’ ball handling and shooting skills. The camp continues through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnson was the Preseason SEC Player of the Year entering last season for the Gators, but hasn’t played since an in-game collapse on Dec. 12 against Florida State that kept him hospitalized for over a week. Johnson most recently updated his health in a social media post on April 21 and stated he is progressing but is waiting for medical clearance to return to the Gators for next season.

