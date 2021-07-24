Advertisement

Man arrested after fleeing a traffic stop while drunk

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua man is in jail after attempting to flee a traffic stop while he was drunk.

68 year old Oscar Green was pulled over after veering into the middle lane on Northwest 78th Avenue in the city of Alachua by Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say Green fled the traffic stop then began driving reckless eluding deputies while hitting multiple mail boxes, a tree, and almost crashing head on with another vehicle.

Green is being charged with two misdemeanor DUI charges along with felony resisting arrest.

