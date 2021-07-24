Advertisement

OPD releases video of K9 unit finding and arresting Promenade Apartments shooting suspect hiding in the woods

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police have made an arrest in the shooting at the Promenade Apartments

on Friday.

Around 2:30 pm police started getting calls of shootings. That’s where they found an 18-year-old male who had been shot in his torso, leg, and arm and was transported to the hospital.

Witnesses said they heard several shots and saw the shooter run into the woods. That’s when an officer and his K9 arrived on the scene and conducted a track.

Which led them to the woods next to the apartment complex. During their search they found 19-year-old Jihad Elvy laying on top of downed branches and bushes. With a pistol laying 10 feet away from him.

Elvy was arrested and is now being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, and resisting arrest without violence.

Officers were also able to obtain surveillance video which showed Elvy do the shooting. The 18-year-old is still in the hospital in stable condition.

