Putnam County Deputy has now been reinstated after boating under the influence

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County Sheriff Reserve Deputy has been cleared of all charges and reinstated after accusations of boating under the influence.

On June 27th, the reserve deputy Zachary Prevatt was arrested by an FWC officer. Sheriff’s deputies say the State Attorney’s Office found no probable cause and dropped the charge.

Sheriff Gator Deloach has referred this case to the FWC inspector general for additional scrutiny. He and other agency leaders believe this is “An egregious violation committed by one rogue FWC officer.”

