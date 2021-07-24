Resistance training device tested in Gainesville is helping Olympic swimmers competing in Tokyo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The opening ceremonies are finished for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. However, the training for many familiar faces, including past and current Florida Gators, began years ago.

The former University of Florida Gator and one of the world’s best swimmers, Caeleb Dressel, is competing on the biggest stage at the Tokyo Olympics. Before making the trip overseas, he was training with a device to help him in the pool. The idea of a resistance device was thought up in 2018, and the company GMX7 designed the X-1 Pro resistance training device, and the testing started right here in Gainesville.

“My very first thought was to go to the best. Caeleb Dressel, at the time we developed this, was the fastest swimmer in the world and still is. Ryan Lochte was there, and I always appreciated Ryan and his legend and what he has done in swimming. He is a technician, so I knew he would understand each stroke,” explained GMX7 Found and CEO David McCagg. “The big reason was that Gregg Troy was my high school coach.”

Gregg Troy was a longtime coach of the Gators. Between the best swimmers in the world in Lochte and Dressel and the University of Florida, this was the place to be for McCagg. Now the device is helping Olympians representing Team USA and other countries.

“60% of the U.S. Olympic team had them at the training camp. That includes Caeleb Dressel. It includes Ryan Murphy world record in 100 back. It includes Lilly King, who is a world record holder in 100 and 200 breast-stroke. They’re top athletes. More importantly, we have them in over probably 100 world-class athletes around the world. We are in 18 different countries. We have Olympic athletes also training on them that are at the Olympics for other countries.”

As these gators swim for gold, they need the right strength and resistance to break through the waters.

