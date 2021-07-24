Shootings continue, LCPD are investigating one that sent a juvenile to the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After a string of shootings, Lake City Police are now investigating one that sent at least one juvenile to the hospital.

Officers say Lake City Medical Center reported they were treating a juvenile with several gunshot wounds around 8 pm Thursday night. The victims told officers the shooting happened at the Richardson Gym.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to another person shot at the Richardson Gym.

At this time, Lake City Police have no suspects in custody.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.