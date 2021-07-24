Advertisement

Shootings continue, LCPD are investigating one that sent a juvenile to the hospital

After a string of shootings, Lake City Police are now investigating one that sent at least one...
After a string of shootings, Lake City Police are now investigating one that sent at least one juvenile to the hospital.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After a string of shootings, Lake City Police are now investigating one that sent at least one juvenile to the hospital.

Officers say Lake City Medical Center reported they were treating a juvenile with several gunshot wounds around 8 pm Thursday night. The victims told officers the shooting happened at the Richardson Gym.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to another person shot at the Richardson Gym.

At this time, Lake City Police have no suspects in custody.

