Advertisement

Two people have been hospitalized after another shooting in Alachua County

Two people have non-life threatening injuries after what may have been a domestic incident.
Two people have non-life threatening injuries after what may have been a domestic incident.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more people are in the hospital after yet another shooting in Alachua County.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office are saying that two people have non-life threatening injuries after what may have been a domestic incident at 3205 Northwest 83rd Street.

We will let you know more information as it becomes available to us.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon is working to reshape the district less than three...
ACPS Board fails to pass part of the superintendent’s reorganization plan for a second time
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
The Sutton Place Apartments where a shooting left a 16-year-old dead.
Two teens shot in separate shootings in Ocala, leaving one dead
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night

Latest News

Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms
Resistance training device tested in Gainesville is helping Olympic swimmers competing in Tokyo
Resistance training device tested in Gainesville is helping Olympic swimmers competing in Tokyo
The opening ceremonies are finished for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Resistance training device tested in Gainesville is helping Olympic swimmers competing in Tokyo
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy