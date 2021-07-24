War Horse Harley-Davidson holds Bikers 4 Backpacks collecting school supplies for kids in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - War Horse Harley-Davidson in Ocala held their 18th annual Bikers 4 Backpacks.

Where collected supplies for students that are less fortunate so they don’t have to go back to school without the things they need to succeed.

Bikers and even people in the community dropped off scissors, colored pencils, and backpacks.

Jay Vertuno has been donating for a decade and said this is like Christmas to them.

“This is like our Christmas in July. Six months away from Christmas that’s what we do here and children are our benefit and we’ll bend over backward to help kids in this county.”

The dealership will still be accepting donations through July 31.

