Advertisement

War Horse Harley-Davidson holds Bikers 4 Backpacks collecting school supplies for kids in need

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - War Horse Harley-Davidson in Ocala held their 18th annual Bikers 4 Backpacks.

Where collected supplies for students that are less fortunate so they don’t have to go back to school without the things they need to succeed.

Bikers and even people in the community dropped off scissors, colored pencils, and backpacks.

Jay Vertuno has been donating for a decade and said this is like Christmas to them.

“This is like our Christmas in July. Six months away from Christmas that’s what we do here and children are our benefit and we’ll bend over backward to help kids in this county.”

The dealership will still be accepting donations through July 31.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon is working to reshape the district less than three...
ACPS Board fails to pass part of the superintendent’s reorganization plan for a second time
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
The Sutton Place Apartments where a shooting left a 16-year-old dead.
Two teens shot in separate shootings in Ocala, leaving one dead
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night
Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people Monday night

Latest News

This was the council’s 21st year doing this program. Supplies like notebooks, three-ring...
21st annual Stuff the Bus gives school supplies to unprivileged kids in Marion County
Where collected supplies for students that are less fortunate so they don’t have to go back to...
War Horse Harley-Davidson holds Bikers 4 Backpacks collecting school supplies for kids in need
Police arrested 19-year-old Jihad Elvy.
Ocala Police release video of a K9 unit finding shooting suspect hiding in the woods
Gives schools supplies to students in need.
21st annual Stuff the Bus gives school supplies to unprivileged kids in Marion County