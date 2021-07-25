After nearly a decade with the Alachua County Labor Union co-chair announces his leave to the West Coast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A leader in Alachua County activism is heading west after nearly a decade with a local labor union.

In a Facebook post, Jeremiah Tattersall tells friends he is leaving his post as the co-chair of the Alachua County Labor Union. Tattersall goes on to say after 16 years in Gainesville and eight years with the Labor Union, he’s moving to the West Coast.

He tells TV 20 his biggest accomplishments during his time is the passage of the Alachua County wage theft and Gainesville living wage ordinances.

