Gainesville man arrested for pulling gun on his brother

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after pulling a gun out and threatening his brother.

Gainesville police reported 49-year-old James Ousley and his brother were arguing in the area of 1615 NE 16th Street in Gainesville when Ousley pulled a gun out of his backpack.

The victim said Ousley recently brandished a gun to another relative and that Ousley said he “could do it to him too.”

Officers say when they arrived, Ousley fled into the woods and was later caught.

Ousley is charged with felony aggravated assault.

