Kieran Smith, Natalie Hinds first Gators to earn medals for Team U.S.A.

TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) - With only two Gator swimmers qualifying for the finals Saturday night, the odds to win a medal were tough, but not impossible.

While the suspense was at an all-time high in the finish of the Men’s 4x100 Individual Freestyle, Florida’s very own Kieran Smith found the podium by touching the wall in 3rd place.

His time of 3:43:94 was nearly two seconds faster than his preliminary time earlier this morning.

The first time olympian’s bronze medal is the first of any gator athlete in Tokyo, but he wasn’t alone.

Shortly after Smith celebrated his individual success, Natalie Hinds earned a bronze a medal of her own as part of the women’s 4x100 Relay Team. Their time of 3:32:81 was also nearly two seconds faster than their preliminary time today.

In total, that makes two medals Gator athletes have earned for Team U.S.A.

