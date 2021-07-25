Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The leader of UF Health Jacksonville and dean of UF College of Medicine Jacksonville died after University of Florida officials say an accident happened in South Florida.

The message sent from Doctor David Nelson, the Senior Vice President for health affairs at the University says Doctor Leon Haley Jr. died from a tragic accident on Saturday.

The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley’s death or who will lead UF Health Jacksonville.

