A Marion County church gives away 100 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Silver Springs Shores Seventh Day Adventist Church held a free community back-to-school drive. By stuffing 100 backpacks full of paper, markers, and binders.

Kids from kindergarten through 12th grade could stop by for the free bag of school supplies.

Pastor Mark Reid said the church has held this drive for years but had to cancel due to COVID-19 last year. So Reid wanted to take the stress off families for this school year.

“This past year and a half have been crazy for parents, for families, for teachers, for everybody. so we just wanted to offer just a little bit of relief, a little bit of help to say hey. It’s not much, but hopefully what we can offer will go a long way to help out when you go back to school,” said Reid.

Next year the church aims to give out 200 backpacks.

