Advertisement

A Marion County church gives away 100 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Silver Springs Shores Seventh Day Adventist Church held a free community back-to-school drive. By stuffing 100 backpacks full of paper, markers, and binders.

Kids from kindergarten through 12th grade could stop by for the free bag of school supplies.

Pastor Mark Reid said the church has held this drive for years but had to cancel due to COVID-19 last year. So Reid wanted to take the stress off families for this school year.

“This past year and a half have been crazy for parents, for families, for teachers, for everybody. so we just wanted to offer just a little bit of relief, a little bit of help to say hey. It’s not much, but hopefully what we can offer will go a long way to help out when you go back to school,” said Reid.

Next year the church aims to give out 200 backpacks.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Two people have non-life threatening injuries after what may have been a domestic incident.
Two people have been hospitalized after another shooting in Alachua County
The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley's death or who will lead...
Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
Numbers released Friday night show the State had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in Florida

Latest News

The Silver Springs Shores Seventh Day Adventist Church held a free community back-to-school...
Marion County church gives away 100 backpacks stuff with school supplies
A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after pulling a gun out and threatening his...
Gainesville man arrested for pulling gun on his brother
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP features multi-million dollar hotel project in Marion County
7/25/21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST