Ocala CEP features multi-million dollar hotel project in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new hotel project in Marion County will employ hundreds and potentially boost tourism in the Ocala metro area. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share more details about the project in this week’s Ocala Weekly Buzz.

HDG Hotels is investing $20M into the Ocala hotel project, their largest investment to date.

Founder and principal owner Navros Saju believes the hotel’s impact in the area extends beyond just the guests enjoying their stay, but creates an entire new positive outlook on the area and trickles down into the local economy.

The hotel is set to open in the Fall of 2022.

