Ocala CEP features multi-million dollar hotel project in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new hotel project in Marion County will employ hundreds and potentially boost tourism in the Ocala metro area. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share more details about the project in this week’s Ocala Weekly Buzz.

HDG Hotels is investing $20M into the Ocala hotel project, their largest investment to date.

Founder and principal owner Navros Saju believes the hotel’s impact in the area extends beyond just the guests enjoying their stay, but creates an entire new positive outlook on the area and trickles down into the local economy.

The hotel is set to open in the Fall of 2022.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP features Marion County man passionate about helping those with dementia

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.