Alachua County residents protest against Cuban regime, call for President Biden to step in

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents are standing with the people in Cuba who want freedom from a communist government, as more than a dozen people protested in Gainesville on Sunday with a message for our nation’s president.

Protestors said that things such as starvation, poor education, homelessness and most of all a lack of freedom are plaguing the Cuban people.

“We’ve seen people who did not eat for days and this has been going on for years,” organizer Patrick Woloszeyn said. “It’s just gotten worse now and the people realize that the government is making it worse.”

Thousands in Cuba and across the U.S. have been protesting the communist government that restricts Cubans from freedom of speech.

Dany Abreu lived in Cuba for more than 20 years and as a history teacher there, he said he was forced to teach lies.

“I had to teach them that they had to say thank you to the revolution for everything they had even though I knew that all that was a lie,” Abreu said.

They hit the streets of Gainesville to send a cry for help to the White House that they want freedom from the communist government.

“We need him to demand that the nation of Cuba change its government,” Woloszeyn said. “We need a democracy where people have a chance at liberty, a chance at life.”

With protestors saying that hundreds are reported missing in Cuba since protests began, they said now is time for President Biden to step in.

They also say protestors, especially Black Cubans, are being brutally beaten or worse.

“When people protest, the electricity gets turned off, the internet gets turned off so there’s no way of communicating, " Lydia Woloszeyn said. “The men, the children, some of them have been dismembered and killed because they protest, at least we can do it.”

The group does not plan on stopping anytime soon, there will hold another rally Gainesville on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Bo Diddley Plaza.

To sign a petition by the group addressed to President Biden, click here.

