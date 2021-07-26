Caelab Dressel, first Gator athlete to claim gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) - After Kieran Smith and Natalie Hinds each took bronze to become the first Gator athletes to win Olympic medals for Team U.S.A., it was time for Caelab Dressel to enter the water and start racking up the gold medals.

Sunday night, Dressel and his teammates dove into the water on a mission to win the Men’s 4x100 Freestyle Relay. And they did just that.

The quartet of Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, and Zach Apple were able to touch the wall first in a time of 3:08.97. Dressel’s split came in 47.26.

With the convincing victory, Dressel now gives Gator Nation it’s 60 Olympic medal in the summer games.

