Caelab Dressel, first Gator athlete to claim gold at Tokyo Olympics

Dressel earned his first medal of the Olympics in the Men’s 4x100 Relay
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck...
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck and Zach Apple, celebrate with their medals after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) - After Kieran Smith and Natalie Hinds each took bronze to become the first Gator athletes to win Olympic medals for Team U.S.A., it was time for Caelab Dressel to enter the water and start racking up the gold medals.

Sunday night, Dressel and his teammates dove into the water on a mission to win the Men’s 4x100 Freestyle Relay. And they did just that.

The quartet of Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker, and Zach Apple were able to touch the wall first in a time of 3:08.97. Dressel’s split came in 47.26.

With the convincing victory, Dressel now gives Gator Nation it’s 60 Olympic medal in the summer games.

