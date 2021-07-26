Advertisement

Calls grow for universal masking in Florida schools

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Florida reported more than 73,000 new COVID infections last week.

It’s the highest since January and that has some Floridians renewing calls for universal masking when students return to school in the fall.

The pressure is building on school districts which are trying to balance safety and personal choice.

In the state’s capital county masks will be optional for students they return in the fall.

There and in districts across the state local officials are facing mounting pressure to make masks mandatory.

“There is no good reason to not have a mask mandate,” said Leon County English teacher and parent Sarah Marquez at a Monday rally in front of the Tallahassee City Hall.

At the rally in the shadow of the State Capitol teachers, community members and activists urged elected officials to follow the universal masking recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Putting a group of unvaccinated and unmasked people in a room is a potential super-spreader event,” said Leon County parent Isabel Ruano.

Leon Superintendent Rocky Hanna said his decision to make masks optional was based on local health data.

“Zero hospitalizations from that age range of five to eleven who are not eligible for vaccines. Zero hospitalizations and zero deaths between the ages of twelve and eighteen,” said Hanna.

But the Florida Education Association pointed out, school officials who may favor universal masking are faced with a Governor who has vowed to call a special session to revoke masking authority if districts impose mandates.

“He’s saying he doesn’t want the federal government telling Florida what to do, but he’s gone out and said no district may do that,” said FEA President Andrew Spar.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County parent preparing for school year encourages masks in classrooms

While no districts have announced universal mask mandates so far, that could change if the Delta variant continues to spread through the state.

The Florida School Boards Association favors local control over the issue, as does Hanna.

“Let communities decide what’s best for them, best for their community,” said Hanna.

And if the Legislature does return to strip districts of their authority to regulate masking in schools, Hanna vowed he’d lead the charge taking the issue to court.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, seven children in Florida have died of COVID.

More than 250,000 in that age range have been infected.

Copyright 2021 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley's death or who will lead...
Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident
33-year-old Terrnarian Mills was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say he shot...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP features multi-million dollar hotel project in Marion County
A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after pulling a gun out and threatening his...
Gainesville man arrested for pulling gun on his brother
Jeremiah Tattersall tells friends he is leaving his post as the co-chair of the Alachua County...
After nearly a decade with the Alachua County Labor Union co-chair announces his leave to the West Coast

Latest News

florida unemployment lawsuit
Lawsuit seeks to restore Florida’s unemployment benefits
masks in schools
Calls grow for universal masking in Florida schools
fhp citations southern shield
FHP issues more than 300 citations during Operation Southern Shield
hawthorne mayor
Hawthorne appoints Jacquelyn Randall as mayor