Countdown To Kickoff: Hawthorne Hornets

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -After reaching their first state championship game in 2020, the Hawthorne Hornets take the field this fall with an unmistakable drive to finish the job. Hawthorne went 10-3 overall but fell to Baker in the Class 1A state finals.

“We feel like we haven’t finished the drill,” said senior wide receiver Anthony Morgan. “We have to finish the drill and this year is the main focus, finish the drill, finish the drill. I know it’s my last shot here so I have to make it count.”

“I feel like I’m playing for the city,” said junior defensive lineman Jailen Ruth. “Last year’s loss hurt but it’s a very dedicating experience, it makes me and us want to work harder as a team, to get back to that point.”

Hawthorne is led by head coach and former Florida Gator Cornelius Ingram. The coaching staff believes the Hornets have a fresh mind set entering the season opener Aug. 27 versus Yulee.

“Coming one step short allowed the guys to re focus,” said defensive coordinator Dustin Adkins. “I think having the last game we played be a loss, any time they need extra motivation, extra energy, they can think back to our last game. We did not finish how we wanted to so until we finish the regular season with a win our goals are never accomplished.”

Hawthorne brings back plenty of experience. Defensively, Ruth had 27 tackles for a loss as a sophomore, a big reason why Hawthorne surrendered just 12 points per game.

Offensively, quarterback Chaz Mackey returns after passing for over 1200 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. Returning receivers Anthony Morgan and Camron Cohens combined for seven touchdowns last fall. The Hornets could also get a lift from Fort White transfer Tyler Jefferson, a junior dual threat quarterback with multiple division one offers, including Florida State.

“I anticipate him coming in and making us a better football team,” said Adkins. “But the more talent we have we figure we’ll be more well rounded.”

Hawthorne will be tested early. Weeks one through five include just a single 1A opponent. If the Hornets are to make it back to the title game, it will be hard earned.

“A lot of times it comes down to executing assignments and having kids in place who understand what we expect and what we demand. It allows them to understand what to expect in the fall.”

The buzz about this team will soon intensify as the season progresses, as Hawthorne looks to take the final step into being a champion.

