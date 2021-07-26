Advertisement

Dixie County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead in canal

(KWQC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Dixie County.

Investigators say they responded to a home, located at 126 SE 252 Street, in Suwannee on Sunday for a report of a missing person. Deputies found the missing man dead in a canal behind the home he was staying at.

Detectives say they can’t release any other details because the investigation is still active.

TV20 is following this developing story and will update the story on air, and on our website as more details become available.

