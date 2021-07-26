Dixie County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead in canal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Dixie County.

Investigators say they responded to a home, located at 126 SE 252 Street, in Suwannee on Sunday for a report of a missing person. Deputies found the missing man dead in a canal behind the home he was staying at.

Detectives say they can’t release any other details because the investigation is still active.

