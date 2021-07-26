FHP issues more than 300 citations during Operation Southern Shield

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A six-day speeding initiative resulted in hundreds of citations issued by the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for Operation Southern Shield.

According to FHP, 130 speeding citations were given out along with 200 other violation citations. More than 250 written warnings were also issued.

Authorities in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee participated in the operation encouraging people to slow down and buckle up.

