Advertisement

Former Gators Softball player Kelsey Stewart powers Team U.S.A. to victory

Stewart’s walk-off home run improves Team U.S.A. to 5-0 in Olympic play
United States' Kelsey Stewart watches her hit during a softball game against Italy at the...
United States' Kelsey Stewart watches her hit during a softball game against Italy at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Fukushima, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) - Through four games of Olympic competition, Team U.S.A. hadn’t lost a single contest. And thanks to Kelsey Stewart, they avoided their first defeat Sunday night.

With the game tied at 1-1, against Japan, entering the bottom of the 7th, Stewart stepped to the plate as the leadoff hitter.

After a couple pitches in the at-bat, Stewart swatted a ball at the letters out to right field. The Japanese fielder kept pedaling back, back, back, and made a leaping attempt to catch the ball, but it was too far beyond her glove.

Stewart’s solo home run won the game for her team and improved the U.S.A. to 5-0 in pool play.

Their showdown with Japan was a preview of the gold medal game, which will see these two teams square off again.

The gold medal contest takes place 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley's death or who will lead...
Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident
33-year-old Terrnarian Mills was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say he shot...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested
Jeremiah Tattersall tells friends he is leaving his post as the co-chair of the Alachua County...
After nearly a decade with the Alachua County Labor Union co-chair announces his leave to the West Coast
Green was pulled over after veering into the middle lane on Northwest 78th Avenue in the city...
Man arrested after fleeing a traffic stop while drunk
A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after pulling a gun out and threatening his...
Gainesville man arrested for pulling gun on his brother

Latest News

Pauline Schaefer-Betz, of Germany, performs her floor exercise routine during the women's...
Tired of ‘sexualization,’ German women’s gymnastics team wears unitards
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team Bowen Beck, Blake Pieroni, and Caeleb Dressel...
Dressel wins US Olympic swimming gold; Aussie beats Ledecky
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck...
Caelab Dressel, first Gator athlete to claim gold at Tokyo Olympics
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer...
NBC estimates 17 million in US saw opening of Tokyo Olympics