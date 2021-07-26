Former Gators Softball player Kelsey Stewart powers Team U.S.A. to victory

TOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) - Through four games of Olympic competition, Team U.S.A. hadn’t lost a single contest. And thanks to Kelsey Stewart, they avoided their first defeat Sunday night.

With the game tied at 1-1, against Japan, entering the bottom of the 7th, Stewart stepped to the plate as the leadoff hitter.

After a couple pitches in the at-bat, Stewart swatted a ball at the letters out to right field. The Japanese fielder kept pedaling back, back, back, and made a leaping attempt to catch the ball, but it was too far beyond her glove.

Stewart’s solo home run won the game for her team and improved the U.S.A. to 5-0 in pool play.

Their showdown with Japan was a preview of the gold medal game, which will see these two teams square off again.

The gold medal contest takes place 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.