Gainesville Community Playhouse namesake Vermelle “Vam” York passed away at 96

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Vermelle “Vam” York, namesake of the Gainesville Community playhouse and one of its largest donors, passed away last week at the age of 96.

Her and her late husband’s donations were essential in the community playhouse being built.

She was also interim First Lady at the University of Florida in 1980 where she received the President’s Medallion.

