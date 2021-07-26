Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Knee Pain Relief

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you suffer from knee pain when doing exercise, reaching your fitness goals only gets more difficult.

Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness are here to show you some simple exercises you can add to your workout routine.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Healthy Hiking Snack

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley's death or who will lead...
Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident
33-year-old Terrnarian Mills was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say he shot...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested
A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after pulling a gun out and threatening his...
Gainesville man arrested for pulling gun on his brother
Jeremiah Tattersall tells friends he is leaving his post as the co-chair of the Alachua County...
After nearly a decade with the Alachua County Labor Union co-chair announces his leave to the West Coast
Green was pulled over after veering into the middle lane on Northwest 78th Avenue in the city...
Man arrested after fleeing a traffic stop while drunk

Latest News

The Week Ahead
The week ahead: your stories to look out for the week of 7/26
Alachua County residents protest against Cuban regime, call for President Biden to step in
Alachua County residents protest against Cuban regime, call for President Biden to step in
Alachua County residents protest against Cuban regime, call for President Biden to step in
Alachua County residents protest against Cuban regime, call for President Biden to step in
Pet food giveaway helps nearly 100 Keystone Heights families
Pet food giveaway helps nearly 100 Keystone Heights families