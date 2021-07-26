Advertisement

Hawthorne appoints Jacquelyn Randall as mayor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in more than 10 years, the city of Hawthorne has a new mayor.

Last week, the city commission appointed Jacquelyn Randall as mayor. The position was formally held by Matt Surrency who will still serve as a city commissioner.

Randall was the only person nominated. Tommy Howard will serve as vice mayor.

