Hawthorne appoints Jacquelyn Randall as mayor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in more than 10 years, the city of Hawthorne has a new mayor.

Last week, the city commission appointed Jacquelyn Randall as mayor. The position was formally held by Matt Surrency who will still serve as a city commissioner.

Randall was the only person nominated. Tommy Howard will serve as vice mayor.

TRENDING STORY: Several arrested in Bradford County drug ring bust

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.