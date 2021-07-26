Lake City police looking for two suspects in pharmacy burglary

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are wanted in a pharmacy burglary in Lake City.

According to police, two men broke the glass of the North Florida Pharmacy on US-90 W early Sunday morning and grabbed various medications in the pharmacy.

The suspects are two black men who sped away in a black four-door sedan.

If you have any information about this burglary or the whereabouts of the suspects, contact Lake City Police at 386-754-7099 or click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.