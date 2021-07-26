Lake City police looking for two suspects in pharmacy burglary
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men are wanted in a pharmacy burglary in Lake City.
According to police, two men broke the glass of the North Florida Pharmacy on US-90 W early Sunday morning and grabbed various medications in the pharmacy.
The suspects are two black men who sped away in a black four-door sedan.
If you have any information about this burglary or the whereabouts of the suspects, contact Lake City Police at 386-754-7099 or click HERE.
