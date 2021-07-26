Advertisement

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol says 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash during a sandstorm that killed at least seven people.

The agency says in a news release that the crashes happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh.

Several other people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The highway patrol says the crashes happened during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm, which reduced visibility.

The interstate remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley's death or who will lead...
Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident
33-year-old Terrnarian Mills was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say he shot...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested
A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after pulling a gun out and threatening his...
Gainesville man arrested for pulling gun on his brother
Jeremiah Tattersall tells friends he is leaving his post as the co-chair of the Alachua County...
After nearly a decade with the Alachua County Labor Union co-chair announces his leave to the West Coast
Green was pulled over after veering into the middle lane on Northwest 78th Avenue in the city...
Man arrested after fleeing a traffic stop while drunk

Latest News

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
STILLS: Deadly pileup in Utah caused by sandstorm
“A year of change”: University of Florida reflects on COVID-19 milestones
“A year of change”: University of Florida reflects on COVID-19 milestones
FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland...
‘We have to get it right,’ committee chair vows as Jan. 6 probe begins