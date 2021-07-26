“Look twice, save a life”; Bike group promotes motorcycle safety after losing one of their own

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Gainesville sports bike riders Facebook group said 24-year-old Aiden Kokkas, who lost his life in a motorcycle accident, had a great sense of humor and the loudest laugh in any room.

Moving forward, group members like Patricia Nolin want to spread knowledge on how bikers and drivers can prevent this from happening to another.

“I’ve never heard him laugh as long as I heard him laugh that day,” Nolin said. “I specifically remember turning around and saying I love you Aiden, you’re so funny, you’re like my favorite.”

The day Nolin recalled was just three days before the crash on Southwest 34th St. near Hull Road that took Aiden Kokkas’ life.

“If you made a dumb joke he would laugh at everything you say and basically get everyone involved as well,” member Albert Quintero said. “Everybody wanted to know him.”

Even though he made an impact on many lives, his was taken too soon.

“You hear someone went down and you hope it’s not someone you know personally and then you start reading more text messages that come in and you realize that it’s somebody that you do know, somebody close and what’s really unfortunate is that it could’ve been avoided,” Quintero said.

Members of the bike group want to remind residents to look both ways and then look again, slow down and stay alert.

“Look twice, save a life,” Quintero added.

For bikers they say to try not to ride in the city, but when you do, to try to stay out of the middle lane.

“Always try to have your bike towards the far left and far right, never stop your bike in the middle because you never know if someone will be texting or something like that and they can run into the back of you,” Nolin said. “So if you can kind of keep your bike out of the way, that can help prevent a lot of crashes that happen at red lights and stop signs for riders.”

The bike group will be selling these wristbands soon to raise funds for a gift for Aiden’s mom.

“I can’t even imagine what it’s like to lose a son, so we want to try and honor his memory the best we can,” Quintero said.

To Nolin, he will always be known as an Angel.

“Honestly I do believe that if Angels walked the earth he would be one of those guys and he was obviously taken for a different purpose, for better work somewhere else,” Nolin said.

The group will also be holding a bike ride and balloon release in Aiden’s memory within the next week.

