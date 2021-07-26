Advertisement

Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)
By Destinee Patterson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - The Allens are a match in more ways than one. The Shreveport couple shares both love and kidneys.

KSLA reported that LeVar Allen served in the U.S. Navy from 1998 to 2001. His wife, Brandy Allen, says he already does so much for her and the country, but he could not just stand by when Brandy Allen was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April of 2020.

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)

“Instantly, I knew that I was going to [donate my kidney],” LeVar Allen said, smiling. “I love her.”

The virus had attacked Brandy Allen’s kidneys.

“By day four, I started to feel very ill. My husband took me to the hospital and they said, ‘You’re in kidney failure,’” Brandy Allen explained.

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)

Since that moment, Brandy Allen has been on dialysis. She has visited clinics in Shreveport; Jackson, Mississippi; and Dallas, Texas.

“It was a three to five-year waiting period,” LeVar Allen said.

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)

“You also get microvascular clotting, a vascular disease, from it, so you get little clots all over the place. If they happen to go to your kidney, then your kidney doesn’t get the blood supply it’s supposed to,” Dr. David Arnold said.

Dr. Arnold performed the transplant for the couple at Baylor University Medical Center earlier in early July. The couple is staying in Dallas for a few more weeks while they recover.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley's death or who will lead...
Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident
33-year-old Terrnarian Mills was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say he shot...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP features multi-million dollar hotel project in Marion County
A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after pulling a gun out and threatening his...
Gainesville man arrested for pulling gun on his brother
Jeremiah Tattersall tells friends he is leaving his post as the co-chair of the Alachua County...
After nearly a decade with the Alachua County Labor Union co-chair announces his leave to the West Coast

Latest News

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
Florida reported more than 73,000 new COVID infections last week. It’s the highest since...
Calls grow for universal masking in Florida schools
florida unemployment lawsuit
Lawsuit seeks to restore Florida’s unemployment benefits
masks in schools
Calls grow for universal masking in Florida schools
fhp citations southern shield
FHP issues more than 300 citations during Operation Southern Shield