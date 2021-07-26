Advertisement

Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 50 health care groups have issued a joint statement calling for health care employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American Public Health Association are among the groups behind the letter.

They cite the delta variant and unvaccinated people as root causes of rising COVID cases in the U.S.

The statement says vaccination is the best way to fight the disease. It asks organizations that employ health care and long-term care workers to require them to get the vaccine.

The groups say vaccination is the “logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley's death or who will lead...
Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident
33-year-old Terrnarian Mills was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say he shot...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested
A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after pulling a gun out and threatening his...
Gainesville man arrested for pulling gun on his brother
Jeremiah Tattersall tells friends he is leaving his post as the co-chair of the Alachua County...
After nearly a decade with the Alachua County Labor Union co-chair announces his leave to the West Coast
Green was pulled over after veering into the middle lane on Northwest 78th Avenue in the city...
Man arrested after fleeing a traffic stop while drunk

Latest News

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Thousands of structures at risk in California's Dixie Fire
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival...
P!nk offers to pay fines given to handball team protesting ‘sexist’ clothing
K9 Rex died from severe spine and leg injuries.
K9 officer killed in suspected drunken-driving crash, passenger not expected to survive
President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It...
Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12