Pet food giveaway helps nearly 100 Keystone Heights families

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - It was Christmas in July for Keystone Heights residents on Sunday, as they received free goodies for their furry friends.

More than 80 families came to Twisted Oaks Rescue’s pet food distribution to receive free treats, pet gear and grooming.

Founder Jessie Shekels said even though they had a truck full of food, they ran out within the first hour.

She began this organization to assist families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our mission is keeping pets and people together and that’s truly what we’re trying to do is reduce the number of pets that end up in the shelter or end up with rescues by providing the families who are having hard times with the supplies and the food they need to get through, and that does reduce our shelter numbers that does help the pet population,” Shekels said.

Ariel Underhill was with one of the vendors at the giveaway and said educating the community on pet maintenance makes a big difference.

“Feeding animals, taking them off the streets and making sure animals get spayed and neutered and all that stuff too,” Underhill said. “So, anything that is helping the community and helping the animals like rescues like my little puppy over here and getting them in great homes, I think that is the best route to go.”

Twisted Oaks Rescue plans to host pet food distributions once a month.

