Advertisement

Pet food giveaway helps nearly 100 Keystone Heights families

Pet food giveaway helps nearly 100 Keystone Heights families
Pet food giveaway helps nearly 100 Keystone Heights families(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - It was Christmas in July for Keystone Heights residents on Sunday, as they received free goodies for their furry friends.

More than 80 families came to Twisted Oaks Rescue’s pet food distribution to receive free treats, pet gear and grooming.

Founder Jessie Shekels said even though they had a truck full of food, they ran out within the first hour.

She began this organization to assist families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related story: “It’s been a long journey and he deserves his heart”; Keystone Heights residents raise money for 14-year-old with half a heart

“Our mission is keeping pets and people together and that’s truly what we’re trying to do is reduce the number of pets that end up in the shelter or end up with rescues by providing the families who are having hard times with the supplies and the food they need to get through, and that does reduce our shelter numbers that does help the pet population,” Shekels said.

Ariel Underhill was with one of the vendors at the giveaway and said educating the community on pet maintenance makes a big difference.

“Feeding animals, taking them off the streets and making sure animals get spayed and neutered and all that stuff too,” Underhill said. “So, anything that is helping the community and helping the animals like rescues like my little puppy over here and getting them in great homes, I think that is the best route to go.”

Twisted Oaks Rescue plans to host pet food distributions once a month.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Two people have non-life threatening injuries after what may have been a domestic incident.
Two people have been hospitalized after another shooting in Alachua County
The University has not released any other details about Doctor Haley's death or who will lead...
Leader of UF Health Jacksonville has died after a tragic accident
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
GHS assistant principal John Green is under investigation for a potential breach of policy
Hoarded Gainesville home
“Year in, year out. It stays like that”: Gainesville residents want answers for unsightly neighborhood home
Numbers released Friday night show the State had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in Florida

Latest News

Church members at Silver Springs Shores Seventh Day Adventist Church gave away 100 backpacks.
A Marion County church gives away 100 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies
The Silver Springs Shores Seventh Day Adventist Church held a free community back-to-school...
Marion County church gives away 100 backpacks stuff with school supplies
A Gainesville man is in the Alachua County Jail after pulling a gun out and threatening his...
Gainesville man arrested for pulling gun on his brother
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP features multi-million dollar hotel project in Marion County