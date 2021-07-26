Advertisement

Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not having a roof over their head was a concern for some residents of Pineridge apartments, but now they are hearing good news.

Key City Capital purchased more than 80 units in the complex and some neighbors were served a 30 day notice to vacate and reapply for their apartments, almost a month ago to renovate the units.

The Texas based investment group has been meeting with residents to assure them they will not be forced out.

Now, they have met the demand of the people and fired the property management company Suncoast Property Management who sent out the notices that had many residents concerned.

Alachua County Commissioner Anna Prizzia and Gainesville City Commissioner Harvey Ward met with the investment group last week.

While rent will still be increasing, According to the Alachua County Labor Coalition, Key City Capital said the monthly rate will depend on how much renovation each apartment needs.

