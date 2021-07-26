Rural health clinics to receive more than $2 million in federal funding for vaccinations

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Biden Administration will be providing more than $2 million in federal funding to rural health clinics in Florida.

Some facilities in North Central Florida are hoping part of that funding can help them out.

For many people who live in Bradford County, the UF Health Starke Clinic is a one-stop shop when it comes to health care.

Dr. Joelle Innocent-Simon said she grew up in Starke, so health care in rural areas is nothing new to her.

“I usually tell my patients I’m a jack of all trades. It is a one-stop shop in a rural area when you come to see your primary care physician,” said Simon.

She said the clinic has been administering vaccines, but just ran out last week.

Simon said she thinks the rise of the Delta variant is changing how some people view the vaccine.

“For the increase in cases we are seeing, it has definitely sparked more conversation and more willingness now to take the vaccination,” she said.

In Florida, 58 rural health clinics will receive funding from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials with the agency said they’re doing this because getting people vaccinated in rural areas is key to defeating COVID-19.

Simon said if the Starke Clinic does receive funding, she hopes they can use it to better their community outreach.

Government officials said they can not release the names of the clinics that will receive the funding until all the funds have been processed.

