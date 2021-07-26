Several arrested in Bradford County on drug ring bust

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.

According to police, Starke and Lawtey officers arrested the eight individuals in various parts of the county in connection to the the drug ring.

Five of the eight people were arrested for possession and intent to distribute meth.

Two people, including the father of former Florida State and NFL player Letroy Guion, were charged for selling cocaine.

Police say they are still looking for Mario Hankerson on a warrant for selling cocaine.

