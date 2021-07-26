Two Alachua County residents sue neighbor over mistreatment of dogs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Alachua County residents are taking a neighbor to court over how she treats her dogs.

Rachel Borklund and Katie Boston filed legal action against Loren Cava.

They say she’s causing a public nuisance by treating her dogs inhumanely.

They allege Cava mistreats her dogs and are asking the court to take the animals and put them in the custody of the North Central Florida Humane Society.

