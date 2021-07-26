Advertisement

The week ahead: your stories to look out for the week of 7/26

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WCJB) - Alachua city commissioners meet Monday evening to discuss the millage rate.

Commissioners will talk about setting the proposed millage rate for fiscal year 2021-2022 to 5.39, which is a 5% increase.

It is the start of a two month discussion that includes constructing the city’s budget as well.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

The Harn Museum in Gainesville debuts a new exhibit on Tuesday in collaboration with University of Florida students.

The exhibit called Shadow to Substance is a chronological piece that captures Black history through photography.

The exhibit is on display for a month, and entry to the Harn Museum is free to everyone.

A ribbon cutting for the new terminal at Gainesville Regional Airport is on Thursday.

Starting at noon, guests will be welcomed to hear speakers and live music at the terminal’s expansion ribbon cutting.

