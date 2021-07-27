2 people are facing numerous charges after crashing outside the Ronald McDonald House

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say last Thursday 32 year old Jose Nieves and a 17 year old robbed multiple people at gun point in a home invasion in southeast Gainesville.

They drove off in a stolen car when police arrived. Officers chased the pair through the streets a high speeds, ultimately the driver crashed outside the Ronald McDonald Charities House. The duo is facing numerous charges including armed robbery, aggravated battery, grand theft, and fleeing.

Nieves is being held on a nearly 4 million dollar bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.