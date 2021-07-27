Advertisement

New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended people wear masks in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

“The CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a briefing. “Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.”

The updated CDC guidelines also called for masks for other indoor areas in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

This change comes around two months after officials had said masks were no longer needed inside for the vaccinated. That was before the highly contagious delta variant became the dominant strain across the country.

Walensky said one of the factors in the updated guidance was, in some cases, the level of the delta strain of the virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people. For previous strains, infected vaccinated people showed low levels of the virus and were deemed unlikely to spread it.

With the more transmissible delta variant, “it is concerning enough that we feel like we have to act,” Walensky said.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated people, but “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in those who are vaccinated. The U.S. is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 hospitalizations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starke police arrested eight people in connection with a drug distribution ring.
Several arrested, including former NFL player’s father, in Bradford County drug ring bust
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Pineridge property manager fired after sending 30 day notices to residents
Ocala CEP
Ocala CEP features multi-million dollar hotel project in Marion County
33-year-old Terrnarian Mills was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff's deputies say he shot...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two people in Santa Fe Crossing apartments shooting arrested
Dixie County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead in canal

Latest News

Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
21-year-old COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after time on ventilator
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in crunch time on infrastructure deal
UniSIG Grant given to schools in North Central Florida
UniSIG Grant given to multiple schools in North Central Florida for upcoming school year
Harn Museum unveils ‘Shadow to Substance’ exhibit
Harn Museum unveils ‘Shadow to Substance’ exhibit